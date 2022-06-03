Staff Reporter

South DIGP orders special measures for maintenance of peace in district

KARACHI – Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Sharjeel Inam Kharal on Thursday taking notice of targeted killing of an Inspector within the limits of district City, asked the officers concerned to take stringent measures to maintain peace in the district.  Addressing a meeting with senior officers, he directed the officers to complete the investigation of important pending cases within a week and ensure speedy delivery of justice. SSP City and SSP Investigation were directed to form joint investigation and operation teams in this regard.

 

DIGP South said protection of life and property of the people and business community should be ensured in all cases, by making the patrol and snap checking more effective.

 

 

