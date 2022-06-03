Stock market loses 518 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 518.13 points, with a negative change of 1.21percent, closing at 42,237.91 points against 42,756.04 points on the last working day. A total of 157,004,355 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 194,398,097 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.286 billion against Rs.5.349 billion on last trading day. As many as 345 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 75 of them recorded gain and 254 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 14,990,615 shares and price per share of Rs.17.95, Unity Foods Limited with volume of 10,966,534 and price per share of Rs21.86 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 9,870,697 and price per share of Rs.5.4.