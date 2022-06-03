Staff Reporter

Taimoor shines in 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis

LAHORE – Taimoor Ansari recorded an easy victory against Haroon Arshad to reach the U-17 singles final of the 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship 2022 being played at Union Club. According to Media Coordinator Ishrat Zehra, in the U-17 singles semifinals, Taimoor Ansari played well against Haroon Arshad and outsmarted him by 6-2, 6-3. In the men’s singles semifinals, Adnan Khan stunned Shahab Khan (top seed) 7-5, 6-1. In the U-13 singles quarterfinals, Nibras Malik beat Abdul Ahad 4-2,4-1, in the U-9 round robin, Naayel Sohaib beat Nayal Shamsi 4-2, 4-0. Later, he beat Syed Muhammad Sufyan 4-1, 5-3. In the U-11 singles round robin, Muzammil Qureshi beat Rohan Das 4-0, 4-0. Meanwhile, the 2nd Gatorade Trophy Inter-school JTI Tennis Championship was held at Union Club, where 40 plus school boys and girls took part from four districts of KARACHI. Musharraf Ali Rajpoot, Deputy Director, Primary Education Directorate Karachi, was the chief guest while Assistant Director Mubeena and Ex-Dy Director Primary Education, Mr. Rajper also graced the occasion. KTA President Muhammad Khalid Rehmani said that under the Juniors Tennis Initiative program (JTI) of ITF/PTF, they are organizing 8th Inter-school JTI competitions.

