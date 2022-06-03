Three booked for selling gas, petrol on exorbitant prices

SIALKOT – Cases have been registered against three people for selling gas and petrol at exorbitant prices. According to police, Rangpura police station registered cases against Shaheen for selling gas at Rs 225 per kg instead of Rs 220 per kg and Ali Bajwa and Zubair for selling petrol at high prices.

Three accused involved in dacoity arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in a dacoity incident.

According to a police spokesperson, trader Sadaqat Ali and his driver Muhammed Arshad were travelling on Sialkot Motorway by a car when three unidentified accused took away Rs 5.3 million near Dheedowali village on May 24.

After the incident, a police team was constituted which arrested the accused, including Muhammed Owais, ringleader, Muhammed Arshad and Nazim besides recovering Rs 5.3 million from them.

Seven held with narcotics

The police on Thursday, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested seven accused with narcotics in the district.

According to police, officials of various police stations arrested Numan, Qadder Ashraf, Nasir Mehmood, Imran, Awais, Qamar Abbas and Touseef with 13.99-kg hashish. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Desilting of sewerage lines continues

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas, desilting of sewerage lines and drains is going on in the city.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo said deslitting of drains started as per schedule and cleaning of drains on Defence Road was also underway. He said the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) was lifting silt and it also started desilting of small drains in streets. He said that all disposal stations and dewatering sets were standby to deal with any situation.

DPC committee meeting held

Chairman District Price Control Committee, Rana Muhammad Afzal (MPA) Thursday said the prices of food items should be fixed in a transparent manner keeping in view the ground realities, while their sale should be ensured at fixed rates to ensure supply to consumers at controlled rates.

He said that foolproof measures be taken to extend the benefits of subsidy given by the government on flour and ghee to the people.

He was chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee Sialkot here which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, DO Industries Rashida Batool, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, District Food Controller, Secretaries of Market Committees and representatives of traders.

DC Maisam Abbas said price control mechanisms will be made and prices of food items in the market will be reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner said that 28 Price Magistrates will upload their activities in real-time daily.

He informed that last month 28 cases were registered over profiteering, 50 persons were arrested under the Price Act, whereas fines of Rs. 24,11,824 were imposed on 1221 profiteers.