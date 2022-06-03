News Desk

Two killed as foam factory catches fire in Gujranwala

At least two persons lost their lives when fire erupted at a foam factory located in Aimanabad near Gujranwala on Thursday.

The fire spread and engulfed a major part of the factory very quickly. Five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Aqeel and Waheed. Rescue sources also said that the cause of fire is not yet known.

