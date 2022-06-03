UVAS observes World Environment Day

LAHORE – The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Thursday organised various activities to mark the World Environment Day, here at the city campus. A walk, a seminar, an inter-varsity poster and model making from reusable waste items competitions feathered the day, observed with the theme ‘Only One Earth’. The purpose of the event was to create awareness about importance of earth and strategies to conserve and protect environment. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk and took the round of the campus while Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Director Fakhir Raza, Lahore School of Economics Centre for Policy and Environmental Studies Chairman Prof Dr Nawaz Chaudhry and a number of students and faculty members participated in the walk.

Prof Nasim Ahmad advised students that their study should not be limited to their classrooms, rather they should use their knowledge and skills to explore opportunities of research in their surrounding areas and play a role to keep environment neat, clean and healthy for the next generations.

All Pakistan Literary Festival arranged

The art and literary society, Qirtas, of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Thursday arranged the 5th All Pakistan Literary Festival (Muqabla Shair-o-Sukhan) under the supervision of the Senior Tutor Office here at city campus. Various competitions including Urdu Nazm, Ghazal, Afsana, 100 Lafzi Kahani and Ashra Punjabi Nazm, English Prose and Short Story, Bait-Bazi were held. Students from different universities of Pakistan participated. The University of Sargodha was the winner of the contest while Government College Faisalabad stood runner-up of the event. At the end of competitions, Dr Rahat Naseer distributed shields among the winners of contests. Earlier, Qirtas arranged an Adbi Nashist [literary sitting] with the theme of ‘The Role of Adab for Betterment of New Generation’.

Yasir Pirzada, Amina Mufti and Hassan Mirage were the guest speakers who delivered lectures to students while Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and number of participants were present.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated this discussion which was the key source for the betterment of students. All the speakers appreciated the efforts of UVAS in arranging such sessions and said it was need of the time to address the issues of youth.