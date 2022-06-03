News Desk

Will point out tools used by govt to create economic chaos: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that he would point out tools used by the incumbent government to create economic chaos and weaken the state of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said that he would be addressing a public gathering in Buner this afternoon where he would point out the tools ‘imported’ government is willing to use on the behest of their US regime change conspirators.

Imran Khan said that he would highlight how those having foreign interests wanted to cause economic chaos and hardship for our people and weaken the state of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier said: “I want everyone to come out and protest peacefully after [Friday] prayers tomorrow against this Imported [government’s] anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public and wreak economic havoc.”

Criticising the federal government for increasing the petrol prices, Imran Khan claimed that this will increase the burden on the public by Rs900 [billion] and price hike in basic necessities. “Plus, the Rs8 increase in electricity price will put entire country into shock,” he added.

