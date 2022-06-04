Captain retd Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid indicted in treason case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Captain retired Safdar Awan and party MPA Imran Khalid have been indicted in a treason case on Saturday.

The PML-N leaders were booked on October 2, 2020, at Satellite police station Gujranwala.

Captain retired Safdar appear before the court of judicial magistrate Gujranwala, Muhammad Azam Khan. The court after indicting the Captain retired Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid summoned the witnesses in the case on June 20.

Captain retired Safdar and PML-N senior leader and Federal Minister Khurram Dastagir were given exemption from the court appearance, while the former mayor and PML-N MPA Imran Khalid were directed to appear before the court on every hearing of the case.

Last year, Peshawar High Court (PHC) dismissed a treason case against Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The top Peshawar court while announcing a reserved verdict in a treason case against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan ruled that it has found no ground to charge the suspect under the treason charges.

Speaking after the decision in his favour, Captain (retd) Safdar Awan thanked the court for dispensing justice and hoped that he would also be acquitted in other cases against him.