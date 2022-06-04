Court orders action against PM, Punjab CM, Interior Minister

The Session Court Lahore on Saturday directed Data Darbar police station to take action as per law in hearing of the case registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, SP Waqar Azeem, and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Shahbaz Uhud Khaga heard the petition filed by Afzaal Azeem Advocate.

The lawyers as petitioners testified that on May 25, they boarded buses to participate in the peaceful Azadi March in Islamabad and reached near Data Darbar. While police had blocked the road with containers and cement blocks. Police raided our buses, they said.

The petition alleged that the windows of the buses were broken by the police officials and the men and women lawyers have dragged off the buses and dragged on the roads, adding that mobiles, cash, and valuables were also snatched away and peaceful lawyers were tortured.

It was further added by the petitioners that dozens of lawyers were abducted. The court should order to register a case against more than 600 police personnel, they appealed.

On this, the court directed the SP City Investigation to record the statement of the petitioner, along with directing the concerned Data Darbar police to take action as per law.