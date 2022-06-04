Fakhar Zaman receives his cap for ODI team of the year by ICC

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman has received his ODI team of the year cap as he shared a picture of himself on his social media accounts.

Zaman was named in the ICC ODI team of the year for his stellar run in 2021, where scored 365 runs in six matches at an average of 60.83 with two hundreds.

His outstanding knock of 193 almost took Pakistan home in their chase of 342 in Johannesburg.

“Finally, its here. Thank you for this ICC. Honored to be a part of the ODI team of the year. #BlessedAndGrateful,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently training for their upcoming home series against West Indies which starts with the first ODI on June 8.