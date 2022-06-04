Gold price increases by Rs500

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 per tola and was sold at Rs139,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs 138,600 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 119,256 as compared to Rs 118,827 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs 109,318 compared to its sale at Rs 108,925, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1570 and Rs 1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1867 compared to its sale at $56, the association reported.