News Desk

Gold price increases by Rs500

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 per tola and was sold at Rs139,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs 138,600 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 119,256 as compared to Rs 118,827 whereas that of ten-gram gold increased to Rs 109,318 compared to its sale at Rs 108,925, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1570 and Rs 1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1867 compared to its sale at $56, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Senate panel calls for steps against own money mafia on car booking, purchasing

Business

Senate body concerned over Pakistan’s increasing trade deficit

Business

Minister of State briefed on 5-year plan on UN Women in Pakistan

Business

ECC approves Rs620.85 million for SSGC for gas supply to PSM

Business

Gold prices up by Rs500 to Rs139,100 per tola

Business

Rupee sheds 33 paisas against US dollar

Business

PSX loses 923 points to close at 41,314 points

Business

CDWP to consider projects worth Rs1,800 billion today

Business

Exports surge by 27.78pc to $28.848b in 11 months

Business

CDNS attains Rs1,000b through fresh bonds by May 31

1 of 2,221

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More