Govt, allies yet to finalise name for NAB Chairman

Government and its allies are yet to finalize the name of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) have different people in mind for the post of NAB chairman. PPP wants Justice (r) Maqbool Baqir to be appointed as NAB Chairman and due to the clash in names, opposition leader Raja Riaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were unable to meet.

As per sources privy to the matter, PM-N have names like Aftab Sultan, Ikhlaq Tarar, and Jahanzeb Khan in mind while PM Shehbaz decided to hold meetings with the allies to end the deadlock.

Deputy Chairman Zahira Shah is performing as acting NAB Chairman while opposition leader Raja Riaz has also given a name of a former bureaucrat for the post of NAB Chairman but due to the deadlock, the name has not been finalized.

Sources from the government have revealed that consultations to finalize the name of Chairman NAB will further be made for a week.