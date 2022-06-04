News Desk

Govt, allies yet to finalise name for NAB Chairman

Government and its allies are yet to finalize the name of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) have different people in mind for the post of NAB chairman. PPP wants Justice (r) Maqbool Baqir to be appointed as NAB Chairman and due to the clash in names, opposition leader Raja Riaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were unable to meet.

As per sources privy to the matter, PM-N have names like Aftab Sultan, Ikhlaq Tarar, and Jahanzeb Khan in mind while PM Shehbaz decided to hold meetings with the allies to end the deadlock.

Deputy Chairman Zahira Shah is performing as acting NAB Chairman while opposition leader Raja Riaz has also given a name of a former bureaucrat for the post of NAB Chairman but due to the deadlock, the name has not been finalized.

Sources from the government have revealed that consultations to finalize the name of Chairman NAB will further be made for a week.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM to take emergency measures in 24 hours to reduce load-shedding

National

Court orders action against PM, Punjab CM, Interior Minister

National

PM Shehbaz orders ensuring protection of privacy of cellular consumers

Lahore

Imran Khan appoints Yasmin Rashid as PTI Central Punjab President

National

President strongly condemns killing of ten Kashmiri youth

National

President returns NAB, election amendment bills to PM for reconsideration

Lahore

Shangla: Four dead in Chakesar Mountain fire

National

Captain retd Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid indicted in treason case

Lahore

Textile mills across Punjab shut down amid gas closure

Lahore

Energy crisis deepens as shortfall exceeds 7,000MW

1 of 8,308

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More