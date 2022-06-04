News Desk

Imran Khan appoints Yasmin Rashid as PTI Central Punjab President

Former Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday was appointed as Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President in Central Punjab.

The PTI leader Farrukh Habib shared the details on the social networking site Twitter. He stated that after the approval of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Central General Secretary Asad Umar has issued the notification of Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s appointment as PTI President Central Punjab.

As per the notification, Hammad Azhar has been appointed as General Secretary Central Punjab, Aamir Kiani as President North Punjab, and Senator Aon Abbas Buppi as President South Punjab.

