Imran khan to unveil new plan in Upper Dir rally on Saturday

UPPER DIR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be addressing a rally in Upper Dir on Saturday while he will be sharing his new plan with his workers in the rally.

The public rally will be help at Upper Dir Wari Ground where all arrangements have been made. The former premier will be addressing the crowd of the area after 10 years.

As per the party sources, along with Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PTI leader Pervaiz Khattak and other party leaders will be addressing the crowd.

The sources further revealed that special security arrangements have been made for the rally in Upper Dir. Along with the police, Levies Forces will also be deployed for the security.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Friday while lashing out at the government said that the rulers do not care even if the people will drown in the sea of inflation and alleged that the rulers are planning to get rid of him by filing a treason case.

Addressing a rally in Buner on Friday, he said that the rulers are talking about the treason trial against Imran Khan as they want to get rid of me. Will Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif file a treason case against me – the people who are owning assets abroad, he asked.

The former PM said that he will never surrender before any superpower like this imported government.

Imran Khan said that neutrality is a good thing, but solidarity of the country is also mandatory, adding that he had informed the neutrals through Shaukat Tarin that the country would suffer a loss if the conspiracy succeeds.