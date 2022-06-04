Pakistan offers excellent investment opportunities for Italian companies: Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese

ISLAMABAD – Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese has said that Pakistan offers excellent investment opportunities for Italian companies.

The ambassador and his wife Albana Ferrarese hosted a lavish reception to celebrate ‘Festa della Repubblica’ or the Italian Republic Day on Thursday night.

The event was largely attended by the cabinet members, government representatives, politicians, diplomats and journalists.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Ferrarese with a population of around 220 million and a constantly growing demand for high-end products, Pakistan remains an attractive market for Italian manufacturers and businesspeople.

He mentioned that Pakistan’s exports to Italy in 2021 grew by 22.1%, with a total value of €763.51 million. In the same period, Italian exports to Pakistan saw an increase of 48.6%, with a total value of €754.06 million. Bilateral trade has grown from € 1.42 billion in 2019 to €1.52 billion in 2021. Trade volume in Jan-Feb 2022 stood at €289.37 million compared to €203.41 million during the same year 2021.

He said Italy and Pakistan had a long history of cordial relations and cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and social spheres. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the two nations have unanimity of views on several issues of global importance, and mutual cooperation in all the fields has been on the rise.

He said that the foreign ministers of both countries recently met in New York, where they renewed the determination to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

The envoy said that Italy was among the top 10 exporting countries for Pakistan globally and the third largest trade partner in European Union. Although global trade shrank during Covid-19.

Remittances from Pakistani workers in Italy hit an all-time high. With the figures of $711.7 million in FY22, Italy has become the seventh-largest center of worker remittances to Pakistan globally and the top one in the EU countries, he added.

The envoy said the ultimate Italy-Pakistan Mixed Economic Commission took place in Islamabad, where the two sides discussed trade opportunities between the two countries, focusing on developing foreign investments through special economic zones in key sectors such as agro-industry, he added.

The Italian government and people appreciated Pakistan’s solidarity with Italy when Italy was severely affected during the early stages of Covid-19, he remarked.

The ambassador said the Italians’ love for Pakistani mountains is no secret, which reflects through their conservation and uplift activities of Pakistan’s mountainous areas.

He said the Embassy of Italy in Islamabad was committed to boosting commercial ties between the two countries.

The ambassador maintained that both countries should explore all the possible avenues focusing on agriculture, machinery, textiles, and tourism.

He said, “our collaboration in textiles, agriculture, livestock, construction, marble, pharmaceuticals and tourism would help enhance Pakistan’s industrial scope and increase exports of value-added goods.

We are excited about the launch of “Olive Culture Project in Pakistan that would bear tangible fruits for the country in the future.”

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan profoundly values its relations with Italy bilaterally in the European Union (EU) and multilaterally in the international forum such as the United Nations.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Federal Minister Shazain Bugti and others also acknowledged the Pakistan-Italy friendship.

