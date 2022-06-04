PM says it is time for billionaires to ‘sacrifice’

| Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting today to ‘urge billionaire elites to come forward’ and help poor people | Says this drive ‘will start from me’ followed by ministers, advisors | Directs for provision

of desalination plant, electricity in Gwadar | Vows short-term steps to cut inflation, poverty ahead of next polls

QUETTA/ ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that Pakistan Armed Forces are guarantors of peace, internal and external security, regional stability and also contributing to global peace efforts.

Addressing the officers attending Command and Staff Course in Quetta, the premier said that Armed Forces have always done a commendable job in service of the nation during natural calamities.

Paying rich tribute to achievements and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces, he said that our successes in war against Terrorism are unparalleled, duly acknowledged by the world. Shehbaz Sharif reiterated armed forces of Pakistan are very important state institution and are pride of the nation.

He emphasised that country’s defence is sacred and Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and integrity will be ensured at all costs. He said nation owes its freedom to monumental sacrifices of our heroes our martyrs.

Earlier, on arrival at Command and Staff College the Prime Minister laid floral wreath on Shahuada monument to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government is committed for the progress and prosperity of Baluchistan. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway and groundbreaking of seven other development projects in Gwadar, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to work on war-footings for the development of the city terming it vital for the bright future of the country. A component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the 6-lane Eastbay Expressway would connect the Gwadar Port with Karachi through the Makran Coastal Highway.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government has increased oil prices again with a heavy heart as it believes that anymore burden on the poor masses would be unjust and it is now time for the elite class to sacrifice and play their part in this noble cause.

The prime minister said he has called a meeting on Saturday (today) to urge the billionaire elite to come forward and sacrifice for the poor masses by contributing their resources. He said this will start from me, ministers, advisors, federal and provincial secretaries and government officers.

Shehbaz Sharif said anticipating the success of vote of no-confidence against it the previous government reduced the oil prices to trap the incumbent government. He said over 90 percent of oil is imported, how the government could provide subsidy on imported oil through loans.

The prime minister said the government has announced a relief package of two thousand rupees per month each family under Benazir Income Support Program to mitigate the impact of the oil price hike. He said solar panels are being provided to 3200 families in Gwadar with the cooperation of China to meet energy needs and address the problem of power shortage in the city.

‘Provision of desalination plant, electricity in Gwadar’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed authorities to install a desalination plant in Gwadar so that people could get clean drinking water and to put up solar panels so that supply of electricity could be ensured in the coastal town.

He issued the direction during a meeting here with a delegation of Chinese companies.

He also stressed that Gwadar airport should be completed at the earliest and said that Gwadar port should be made a busy and profitable port.

He assured the Chinese investors of all possible cooperation in achieving goals.

He asked Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to hold comprehensive talks with the Chinese investors and prepare a clear roadmap for the resolution of all issues.

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and special assistants Tariq Fatmi and Fahd Hussain also attended the meeting.

Pakistan, Turkey ‘one nation, living in two countries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the leadership of Pakistan and Turkey was committed to further strengthening their historic and longstanding bilateral ties for the benefit of their peoples.

In an exclusive interview with TRT’s Head of Urdu service Dr. Furqan Hameed in Ankara, the prime minister said Pakistan and Turkey were one nation, living in two countries.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and Turkey were connected for centuries with their roots anchored in common faith, shared history, and glorious tradition of mutual understanding and brotherhood.

Calling the Pak-Turk ties ‘unique’, he said: “There is no other example like this in the world”.

The prime minister mentioned that his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his cabinet paved the way for setting the target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the next three years.

He expressed confidence that the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey would strengthen through joint collaboration and commitment.

Regretting that the centuries-old relationship between Pakistan and Turkey did not reflect in the area of trade, he pointed out that currently, the trade volume between the two countries only touched $1.1 billion dollars in the last 75 years.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the desire to boost ties with Turkey in the field of tourism and vowed to take the existing relations to new heights of excellence.

He recalled how the relations between Pakistan and Turkey grew while he was the Chief Minister of Punjab. The prime minister said his government would remove hurdles in collaboration with Turkey in diverse fields for the mutual development of both countries.

PM Shehbaz termed President Erdogan his “very kind and close friend”, who telephoned him to felicitate him on assuming the office of the prime minister.

“This is an expression of President Erdogan’s deep love and I am personally grateful to him. The entire Pakistani nation loves President Erdogan,” he said.