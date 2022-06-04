News Desk

PM Shehbaz orders ensuring protection of privacy of cellular consumers

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure the protection of privacy of cellular consumers as it is their fundamental constitutional right.

This was stated by the advisor to Prime Minister on strategic reforms, Salman Sufi during a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Advisor said Prime Minister is committed to, not allowing any violation of these rights at any cost.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will review its privacy laws regarding data of the Cellular Consumers in the country.

The Authority started a policy-making process to block unwanted messages on the directives of the Prime Minister.

