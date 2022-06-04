News Desk

PM to take emergency measures in 24 hours to reduce load-shedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an emergency plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within the next 24 hours.

In a statement, Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister took stock of the entire situation in detail during a 5-hour long meeting. He was briefed on the hurdles in providing electricity to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM Shehbaz tasked a committee comprising of the Minister for Energy, Petroleum, and Finance to present an actionable plan Pronto. He also pledged that effective implementation of the plan to gradually reduce load-shedding would be ensured. He directed the concerned Ministers to develop a balance between domestic and industrial consumption. He directed that the plan should ensure a visible decrease in electricity load-shedding for the people of Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Court orders action against PM, Punjab CM, Interior Minister

National

PM Shehbaz orders ensuring protection of privacy of cellular consumers

Lahore

Imran Khan appoints Yasmin Rashid as PTI Central Punjab President

National

Govt, allies yet to finalise name for NAB Chairman

National

President strongly condemns killing of ten Kashmiri youth

National

President returns NAB, election amendment bills to PM for reconsideration

Lahore

Shangla: Four dead in Chakesar Mountain fire

National

Captain retd Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid indicted in treason case

Lahore

Textile mills across Punjab shut down amid gas closure

Lahore

Energy crisis deepens as shortfall exceeds 7,000MW

1 of 8,308

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More