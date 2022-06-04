PTI govt’s ‘weaker deal’ with IMF led to petrol price hike: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on weaker grounds which resulted in inflation in the country.

Addressing a news conference here, Marriyum said Pakistan’s Finance Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha was sacked after he raised objections on the deal with the IMF.

She said the masses are bearing the burden of inflation because of the agreements made by the previous government. She said Imran Khan brought record inflation and unemployment to the country adding the coalition government will eliminate the mafia in the country.

The PML-N leader lashed out at former premier Imran Khan and said he used to say that he didn’t not come to power to sell cheap potatoes, onions and tomatoes.

She said the government was taking concrete steps to mitigate the impact of the recent petroleum price hike. She said the government took the decision of fuel price hike with a heavy heart.

Marriyum told the media that the government will provide two thousand rupees to fourteen million poor families, who have their income below forty thousand rupees, to protect them from impacts of price hike.

She said families registered in BISP will also be receiving additional 2000 rupees. She said deserving people can call at 786 to check their eligibility status for relief packages. She said the decision of price hike of petroleum products was taken beyond politics. She said the government will also announce an austerity drive very soon.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that common people are under the burden of price hike due to imprudent decisions of the previous government. She criticized the previous PTI government for inking the IMF agreement with harsh terms and conditions.

Responding to a question, she said the government is taking steps to bring the Charter of Democracy to draw some red lines for upcoming governments. She said the government will hold a conference on Tuesday in this regard and all the stakeholders will be present there to discuss the matter.

The information minister said the people had given PTI chief Imran Khan a chance to bring development and prosperity in the country, but his only focus was on filling the pockets of mafias and cartels patronized by him.

She ruled out Imran Khan’s return to the power in his entire life due to steep decline in his popularity among the people, who had rejected him for his incompetency, negative politics, corruption, loot and plunder.

“Imran is best at doing dirty politics atop the container, spreading lies, treachery and above all in giving Islamic touch to all this,” she said while lashing out at the PTI chairman for equating his departure from Islamabad during the long march with the “Treaty of Hudaybiyah”.

She said Imran was doing nothing but the politics based on lies, deception and hypocrisy. On the contrary, she added, “we have the vision and capability, and we will chart the country on the path of progress and prosperity.”

Marriyum said Imran Khan, despite being into the power for four years, had nothing to highlight his performance. His “cheap politics and narrative” had destroyed the country, increased poverty and rendered thousands of youth unemployed, she added.

She said the country was witnessing power load-shedding of 18 hours every day in 2013, but it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, which had almost brought it to zero.

She said Imran Khan got exposed when he violated the agreement signed by his government with the IMF by announcing the subsidy on the POL prices and that too when he sensed his defeat in the no-trust motion moved by the then opposition in the National Assembly.

Now the entire nation, she added, was awake after becoming aware of Imran’s incompetency, corruption, loot, plunder, chaos and anarchy, and he could no more befool them.

Marriyum also rejected the claim of PTI’s Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa government about rise in the flour prices, saying the Federal Government had offered to buy 200,000 tonnes for the former so that the rate could be declined in the province. Under the 18th Amendment, the provinces themselves fixed the flour prices and it was the PTI government, which had been ruling the KP for the last eight years.

The minister said the country now had a prime minister who did not get to know the increase in prices of essential commodities by watching television channels, rather he himself monitored the situation on ground.

She said the Imran-led government had angered the foreign investors by filing cases against them in the country, just to benefit his friends in the cartels and mafias.