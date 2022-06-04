Punjab govt cancels fuel quota for ministers: Ata Tarar

Punjab Government spokesperson Ata Tarar on Saturday announced that provincial government has cancelled fuel quota for its ministers.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, Attaullah Tarar said that all minsters will buy petrol themselves for their cars even for official use.

He further said that Punjab government has also decided to strictly monitor border of the province to curb smuggling of wheat. He added that Punjab has achieved procurement target of 5 million tons of wheat and vowed that other federating units which are facing shortage of wheat will be helped.

The PML-N leader also said that provincial government will announce different subsidies and a massive relief package for the people in upcoming budget.

Criticizing previous government, Ata Tarar said that Imran Khan bankrupted the country while public’s money was spent lavishly on residence of former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He added that Imran Khan is hiding in Peshawar and he is so scared of an arrest that he rushed to provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa right after abruptly ending his long march.

The Punjab minister claimed that KP government is spending millions on security of Imran Khan.