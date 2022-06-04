News Desk

Shangla: Four dead in Chakesar Mountain fire

Four people died after a fire broke out in Chakesar Mountains in Shangla two days ago.

As per details, along with 3 women, 4 people died while nearby houses also caught the fire.

Last month, the wildfire in the pine (Chilgozha) and olive forests in Sherani district of Balochistan caught fire and was put out after the efforts of two weeks.

The civil administration, Pakistan Army, forest department, Frontier Corps (FC) with the help of helicopters and Iranian firefighter aircraft played important role in the firefighting and relief operations.

