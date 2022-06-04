Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan
A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange for fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District.
In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, terrorists fired at a military post in Mangrotai area of North Waziristan.
The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location who initiated fire.
However, during the intense exchange of fire with terrorist, 30-year-old Sepoy Imran Khan, a resident of Jafarabad having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.
The ISPR said that the area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.