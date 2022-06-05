News Desk

7 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

Security Forces conducted Intelligence Based Operations in Jani Khel, Bannu District and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, because of reported presence of terrorists, on 5th June 2022,

During intense exchange of fire, 7 terrorists got killed; 5 terrorists in Jani Khel and 2 terrorists got killed in NWD. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

