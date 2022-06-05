BA adopts resolution regarding provision of budget to PTV Quetta

Quetta – The session of Balochistan Assembly was held in Quetta on Saturday with Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel in the chair. According to Radio Pakistan, during the session, the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution which recommended provincial government to approach federal government to ensure provision of budget to PTV Quetta centre for production of local programs to remove sense of deprivation of local artists. The resolution was tabled by Member Provincial Assembly, Nasrullah Zehri. Later, Deputy Speaker adjourned the session till Tuesday.