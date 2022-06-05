APP

Climate change detrimental for country, future generations sans mitigation: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in her message on ‘World Environment Day’ on Sunday said the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the country and coming generations without taking necessary mitigation measures.

The Federal Minister in her message said the purpose of celebrating the ‘Environment Day’ was to spread awareness among the people regarding climate change.

Senator Sherry said not only Pakistan and South Asia but the whole world was being affected by the extraordinary effects of climate change.

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. We stand at the forefront of the global meteorological emergency as a Pakistani,” Sherry Rehman said.

Pakistan, she said was one of the few countries in the world to face the severe effects and threats of climate change.

“We are facing extreme temperatures and severe drought. Our forests are burning, glaciers are melting and rivers are drying up. We have to be careful in using water,” Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She said that the humans were doing a lot of injustice to the land and natural environment, adding, “We should not pollute the sea, air and our land”.

The Minister suggested that there was need to adopt climate culture to deal with climate crisis.

“Every Pakistani citizen has to play his role for the protection of environment and protection of his mother earth. A clean and healthy environment is possible only when every citizen fulfills his national and moral responsibility,” Sherry Rehman said.

She urged the masses that there was only one Pakistan on this planet, and only by protecting the country’s environment can we save it.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM directs for provision of two helicopters to control Patnai fire

National

PTI meeting: Fayaz Chohan irks for being stopped at gate

Business

GDP growth for FY23 set at 5%, PSDP outlay at Rs 800 bn

Business

Gold price increases by Rs100 per tola

Lahore

De-seated PTI MPA gets PML-N ticket for Lahore by-poll

National

Pak-Iran railway service restored after 22-hour suspension

Islamabad

Imran Khan returns to Islamabad, chairs PTI core committee meeting

Islamabad

Environment Day: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on global powers for united action

Islamabad

First Hajj flight from Islamabad Tonight

Lahore

Energy crisis deepens as shortfall reaches 7,300MW

1 of 8,370

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More