Earthquake tremors were felt in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its environs on Saturday.

According to details, tremors were felt in Swat district and surrounding areas of Malakand division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale and it’s depth was 191 km.

The epicenter was reported below the Hindu Kush mountain range.