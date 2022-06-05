Environment Day: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on global powers for united action

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on global powers for a united action to address multifaceted challenge of climate change on World Environment Day.

In his message on World Environment Day from his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the theme of this year’s day is ‘Only One Earth’ and is a clarion call for a united global action to address multifaceted challenge of climate change.

“It is critical that developing countries are provided with climate financing to fight environmental hazards,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Last year, Pakistan hosted World Environment Day in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration’ and focus on resetting our relationship with nature.

Speaking during the ceremony last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed it an honour for Pakistan to host the World Environment Day saying that it was during their KP government tenure when they decided to plant one billion saplings.

The program was also addressed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said that previously only 640 million trees were planted in the country while the PTI-led KP government alone during its five-year tenure planted one billion saplings.

“Unfortunately, forest land in Pakistan has been ruined and occupied,” he said and blamed the timber mafia for ruining the jungle area in the country.

Imran Khan shared that trees along 50 kilometers of Shahra-e-Karokaram were cut and praised the efforts of the forest guards who intervened and stopped the activity which also saw the death of their 10 fellow members.

The prime minister said that nature has once again given them the opportunity to utilize these 10 years to improve their ecosystem as any threat to it will have an irreversible negative impact on the country.