First Hajj flight from Islamabad Tonight

The first flight of the Hajj operation under the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative will begin from the Islamabad airport in the wee hours of June 06.

The first flight of the Hajj operation will depart at 03:30 in he morning on June 06. The second flight will also fly from Islamabad airport at 08:30 AM. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to arrive on the occasion.

The first Hajj flight from Multan will leave at 4:30 in the evening on June 06, while from Lahore at 1:55 AM in the night.

All special and government Hajj flights from Peshawar, have been re-route through the Islamabad airport.

The Saudi Arabia has launched the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative in five countries including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh.

The country’s ministry of interior said that the “Road to Makkah” initiative aims to receive Hajj pilgrims and complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

It starts with issuing the visa electronically and taking the vital characteristics and then passing through the complete passport procedures at the airport of the country of departure after verifying the availability of health requirements.

The procedures also include coding and sorting pilgrims’ luggage to send to their place of residency. Upon their arrival, they move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah with designated paths while the service authorities deliver their luggage to their place of residency.

