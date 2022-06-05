‘Govt price of one bag urea fixed at Rs 1,850’

FAISALABAD – The Agriculture department ar­rested four fertilizer dealers, sealed three outlets and reg­istered cases against 25 deal­ers during the last one month. Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hamid said here Satur­day that action against fertilizer dealers had been taken on the charges of hoarding of fertilizer and selling it at exorbitant rates in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division.

He said that strict monitor­ing of the sale and supply of the urea fertilizers was carried on across division, adding that agri teams had conducted 92 raids and checked the record of 290 dealers during the last month. The dealers had also been imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million on overcharging, he said. He said that the govern­ment price of one bag urea was fixed at Rs 1850 and a zero tol­erance policy was being adopt­ed in this regard.

SAPLINGS PLANTED TO MARK WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

Like other parts of the globe, world environmental protection day will be observed on June 5. In this connection Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Me­hdi Maaloof, Additional Deputy Commissioner-11 Syed Ammar Hussain, Assistant

Director SEPA and other of­ficers planted saplings in the Deputy Commissioner office and a rally headed by ADC was also taken out to mark the day.

Addressing the ceremony Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner -1 said that several sessions have been chalked out in the district on completion of 50 years world environment day. ADC said that protection of the environment was our collective responsibility therefore citi­zens should plant a maximum number of saplings and ensure minimum usage of plastic bags.

He said that due to environ­mental changes glaciers were melting and reserves of water were declining due to which people were facing difficulties for clean drinking water.

THREE BRICK KILNS SEALED

The Tehsil administration sealed three brick kilns and reg­istered cases against two others for not using zigzag technology.

Assistant Commissioner Jar­ranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team conducted inspection of various brick kilns and sealed Al-Rehman Bricks, Rana Nasir and Arshad Gujjar Bricks at Chak 119-GB and Haid­er Bricks near Awagat.

He warned the kiln owners to shift their kilns on zigzag tech­nology otherwise they would be brought under strict legal action.