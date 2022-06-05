‘Govt price of one bag urea fixed at Rs 1,850’
FAISALABAD – The Agriculture department arrested four fertilizer dealers, sealed three outlets and registered cases against 25 dealers during the last one month. Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hamid said here Saturday that action against fertilizer dealers had been taken on the charges of hoarding of fertilizer and selling it at exorbitant rates in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division.
He said that strict monitoring of the sale and supply of the urea fertilizers was carried on across division, adding that agri teams had conducted 92 raids and checked the record of 290 dealers during the last month. The dealers had also been imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million on overcharging, he said. He said that the government price of one bag urea was fixed at Rs 1850 and a zero tolerance policy was being adopted in this regard.
SAPLINGS PLANTED TO MARK WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY
Like other parts of the globe, world environmental protection day will be observed on June 5. In this connection Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Mehdi Maaloof, Additional Deputy Commissioner-11 Syed Ammar Hussain, Assistant
Director SEPA and other officers planted saplings in the Deputy Commissioner office and a rally headed by ADC was also taken out to mark the day.
Addressing the ceremony Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 said that several sessions have been chalked out in the district on completion of 50 years world environment day. ADC said that protection of the environment was our collective responsibility therefore citizens should plant a maximum number of saplings and ensure minimum usage of plastic bags.
He said that due to environmental changes glaciers were melting and reserves of water were declining due to which people were facing difficulties for clean drinking water.
THREE BRICK KILNS SEALED
The Tehsil administration sealed three brick kilns and registered cases against two others for not using zigzag technology.
Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Ahmed Saeed Manj along with a team conducted inspection of various brick kilns and sealed Al-Rehman Bricks, Rana Nasir and Arshad Gujjar Bricks at Chak 119-GB and Haider Bricks near Awagat.
He warned the kiln owners to shift their kilns on zigzag technology otherwise they would be brought under strict legal action.