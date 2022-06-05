Staff Reporter

Gunmen kill man

QUETTA – Unidentified armed men here on Saturday shot dead a man at Sariab Link Road.  According to police sources, the victim identified as Jalaluddin resident of Kachibaig area was near Sariab Link Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.  As a result, he died on the spot.  The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.  The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.  The police registered a case and started investigation.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

Health Secretary sacks 12 absent employees of BMC

Gwader

MS SPHQ bans entry of pharmaceutical’s representatives

Gwader

Conduct of World 18th Electrophysiology Conference lauded

Gwader

BA adopts resolution regarding provision of budget to PTV Quetta

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Gwader

QESCO to shut  grid station on June 5

Headlines

Govt scrambles to cover power shortfall amid growing uproar

National

Pakistan, US can work together to address challenges: US envoy

National

President declines to approve NAB, election bills

National

Rulers unable to run govt affairs, claims Imran

1 of 1,108

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More