Hyderabad, Larkana, Karachi win 7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball openers

LAHORE – Hyderabad, Karachi and Larkana teams won their respective matches on the opening day of the 7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball Championship being organized by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) at Public School in Hyderabad.

According to information made available here Saturday, in the first match of the day, Hyderabad beat Larkana by six runs. The winning team scored 19 runs in three innings while Larkana girls could score 13 runs. In the second encounter, Karachi comprehensively beat Sukkur by 11 runs. The winner team scored as many as 15 runs while the losing side could score only 4 runs.

In the third and last match of the day, Sukkur girls outclassed Mirpurkhas by 10 runs. Sukkur scored 12 runs while the losing side Mirpurkhas scored only two runs. Young talented Suneeta, Rabia, Tulsi, Meghwan, Mursaleen, Muskan, Zala Shaikh, Aqsa, Aleesha and Noor Ali played extremely well in their respective matches and scored three runs each for their respective teams.

Earlier, chief guest Dr Nadia Abid Shaikh inaugurated the tournament by hitting the ball. Softball Federation Pakistan (SFP) Secretary General Asif Azim, Public School Hyderbad Principal Imran Ahmed Lark, Indus Valley Foundation CEO Abid Mehmood Shaikh, SSA Secretary Zeeshan Merchant, Organizing Committee Murad Hussain, Director Muhammad Nasir, Coordinator Pervez Ahmed Shaikh, Prominent sports organizer from Hyderabad Khurram Rafi, Ayesha Iram, chairman umpiring committee Shahid Aftab, and chairman technical committee Faraz Shiakh were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr Nadia said: “The girls of Sindh province are equally shining on the sports front, exhibiting great talent, along with other fields of the life. What is needed is to provide them proper infrastructure and opportunities to explore their talent and shine into professional sportspersons to win laurel for the country at national and international level”, she said.

SFP Secretary Asif Azim said that along with the Sports Department of the Sindh Govt, the role of Compbaxx Sports, Fruitnation, Advance Lab for promotion of sports is exemplary in the province which laudable. He called upon other financial institutions to come to the fore to follow the example of these institutions for promotion of sports in the province so that youth of the province is provided with not only best playing facilities but also made financially strong to focus on their respective disciplines of the game and shine into world class players.