Isra University chancellor visits Al-Nafees Medical College Hospital

ISLAMABAD – Chancellor Isra University Prof Hameedullah Kazi visited Al-Nafees Medical College Hospital Islamabad the other day.

Pro Vice Chancellor Islamabad Campus Prof. Umar Ali Khan along with his team, Director Hospital Dr Saqlain Gillani, Prof. Salman Tipu Principal ANMC, Dr. Noor Sahib Shah MS hospital and others briefed the chancellor about operations and the future plans of the hospital. During his visit to different wards, the chancellor also met with Head of departments of ANMC hospital OPDs and diagnostics centers. He appreciated the team for improving services and provision of best facilities to the patients. Prof. Hameedullah Kazi assured that Isra University would provide all the necessary support for upgradation of facilities and improvement of patients’ safety at the ANMC Hospital.