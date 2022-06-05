PR

Isra University chancellor visits Al-Nafees Medical College Hospital

ISLAMABAD   –   Chancellor Isra University Prof Hameedullah Kazi visited Al-Nafees Medical College Hospital Islamabad the other day.

Pro Vice Chancellor Islamabad Campus Prof. Umar Ali Khan along with his team, Director Hospital Dr Saqlain Gillani, Prof. Salman Tipu Principal ANMC, Dr. Noor Sahib Shah MS hospital and others briefed the chancellor about operations and the future plans of the hospital. During his visit to different wards, the chancellor also met with Head of departments of ANMC hospital OPDs and diagnostics centers. He appreciated the team for improving services and provision of best facilities to the patients. Prof. Hameedullah Kazi assured that Isra University would provide all the necessary support for upgradation of facilities and improvement of patients’ safety at the ANMC Hospital.

More Stories
Business

PMIC, GrowTech Services partner to enhance crop yields

Business

Pakistan honoured at ICOLD Congress

Business

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia trade

Business

Pakistan needs to empower agri, livestock producers with tech: WB

Business

APCC recommends national development outlay of Rs2184 billion for next fiscal year

Business

Over 54 per cent surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

Business

2nd shipment of Sindhri mangoes to arrive today in Kunming, China

Business

Govt asked to exempt industrial zones from power loadshedding

Business

Cotton yarn valuing $1.006b exported in 10 months

Business

IHHN commemorates World No Tobacco Day

1 of 10,975

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More