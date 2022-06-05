Leaked audio: Farah Khan allegedly demands diamond ring for Imran’s wife from property tycoon’s daughter

An audio leak has surfaced revealing that Farah Khan, a close friend of former PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, allegedly demanded a precious diamond ring for the ex-first lady from a famous property tycoon’s daughter.

The leaked audio shows Farah Khan demanding the favour from the property tycoon’s daughter in return for ‘removing locks’ on a project site and withdrawing a report against the tycoon.

The audiotapes, purportedly the recordings of telephonic conversations between property tycoon and his daughter, were aired and have been leaked on social media. However, the authenticity of the audio or video cannot be independently verified.

The recordings also show that Farah Khan rejected a three-carat diamond sent by the tycoon’s daughter by calling is unworthy and unsuitable for the ex-first lady, who she allegedly said routinely wore such things, and asked for a five-carat diamond instead.

It is pertinent to note that Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan is facing NAB cases for allegedly possessing assets beyond known means of income. She has currently fled abroad to Dubai.

Earlier, in April, business tycoon Malik Riaz rejected claims made by disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan who made shocking accusations about the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An alleged audio clip of Aleem Khan surfaced on social media in which he made the startling revelations, he said that Imran Khan’s wife received jewellery as bribe from a renowned property tycoon.

In this regard, the property tycoon issued a statement on the allegations and called them ‘absolutely false’ and strongly condemned malicious attempts to involve him.

“An audio clip attributed to Mr. Aleem Khan circulating on social media regarding an alleged gold set presented to First Lady from my side, is absolutely false,” said the tycoon in a tweet. “I categorically deny and detest such malicious attempt to involve me in matters not related to me in any capacity,” he added.

In the leaked audio clip, Aleem Khan accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of removing a former head of country’s premier spy agency for exposing corruption of his wife, Bushra Bibi.

He further claimed that PM Imran Khan removed then DG ISI Lt Gen Asim Munir from post days after he disclosed the alleged corruption of Bushra Bibi in a meeting with the premier.