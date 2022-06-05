Agencies

Millers demand increase in wheat quota, opening of closed flour mills

MUZAFFARGARH    –   Flour Mills Association (FMA) of district Muzaffargarh on Sat­urday urged the district admin­istration to increase their wheat quota and allow reopening of recently closed five flour mills to ensure that food requirements of five million population of the dis­trict are met without any trouble.

The demand was raised at a meeting chaired by Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) executive member Chaudhry Jamil. President FMA Muzaffar­garh Chaudhry Akbar, Rao Atiq and other office bearers were present.

Later, Chaudhry Jamil told me­dia persons that out of total 22 flour mills, five were closed by the administration. He added that closure of mills would only complicate the situation in south Punjab where flour shortage was already causing troubles for the people. To overcome the flour shortage, the govern­ment should facilitate the flour mills, Chaudhry Jamil said and demanded that the closed flour mills should immediately be al­lowed to reopen and made it functional to meet the food de­mand of the people by increas­ing the wheat quota. He said that flour mills in Muzaffargarh were sending 10 kg bags of flour to sale points and shops as per the instructions adding that they were cooperating with the administration and expect the same level of cooperation from the district government.

