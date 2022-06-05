APP

Over 54 per cent surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

ISLAMABAD     –    Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the USA witnessed surplus of 54.59 percent during ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The overall exports to the USA were recorded at $5616.739 million during July-April (2021-22) against exports of $4020.901 million during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 39.68 percent, SBP data revealed. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, exports to USA during April 2022 also surged by 35.47 percent, from $456.326 million to $618.214 million. Similarly, on month-on-month basis, exports to the USA rose by 28.91 percent during April 2022 in comparison with exports of $588.250 million in March 2022, SBP data said. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 27.76 percent in ten months, rising from $21.016 billion to $26.852 billion, the SBP data said. On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $2478.032 million against $1990.563 million of last year, showing an increase of 24.48 percent in July-April (2021-22). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, imports from the US during April 2022 also increased by 17.96 percent, from $212.443 million last year to $250.615 million. On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US rose by 30.86 percent during April 2022 when compared to the import of $278.008 million in March 2021, SBP data said. The overall imports increased by 38.95 percent, from $43.036 billion to $59.799 billion. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $3138.707 million against $2030.338 million during same period of last year, showing 54.59 percent growth.

