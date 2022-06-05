News Desk

Pak-Iran railway service restored after 22-hour suspension

Pakistan Iran railway service restored after 22 hours. Five bogies of a freight train from Iran’s Zahedan were derailed while on its way to Quetta yesterday.

The railway officials have said that the goods train was sent to Quetta after railway track damaged in the mishap, was repaired and restored.

The railway service between Pakistan and Iran owing to dilapidated tracks and lack of maintenance results in railway accidents and mishaps.

Last month the freight train service between Pakistan and Iran also remained suspended for 72 hours after a goods train coming from Zahedan was derailed in the Dalbandin area of Chagai district.

According to official sources, five boogies were derailed, leaving the routine train operation suspended for 72 hours.

It is to be mentioned here that operations of a freight train between Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey was expected to resume in early 2021 but the service yet to be started owing to various unresolved issues.

The rail service will connect Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI), minimizing the time period of cargo travel to these countries.

The total length of the ITI project is 6500 km which covers 2600 km distance in Iran, 1950 km in Turkey, and 1990 km in Pakistan.

