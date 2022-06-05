News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi terms govt’s relief package a ‘political ploy’

Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that incumbent government’s relief package announcement was not more than a political ploy because a common man will not get any relief.

In his statement, Pervaiz Elahi said that instead of making such dramas for the sake of political fame, corrupt rulers should make life easier for the people by making effective policies.

“Never witnessed such inflation and political turmoil in my life, imported government has made people life too hard,” Elahi added.

