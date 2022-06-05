News Desk

PM directs for provision of two helicopters to control Patnai fire

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed for provision of two helicopters to extinguish forest fire in Patnai area of Swat.

The prime minister issued direction on the request of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A request was made for support in controlling the fire, considering the dry weather and blowing of strong wind which could rage the flames. District administration, forest department and Rescue 1122 teams have been busy in Patnai, Babuzai area of Mingora to control the fire.

Accepting the request of local administration and other allied departments, the prime minister directed for immediate aerial support to control the wild blaze.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI meeting: Fayaz Chohan irks for being stopped at gate

Business

GDP growth for FY23 set at 5%, PSDP outlay at Rs 800 bn

Business

Gold price increases by Rs100 per tola

Lahore

De-seated PTI MPA gets PML-N ticket for Lahore by-poll

Islamabad

Climate change detrimental for country, future generations sans mitigation: Sherry

National

Pak-Iran railway service restored after 22-hour suspension

Islamabad

Imran Khan returns to Islamabad, chairs PTI core committee meeting

Islamabad

Environment Day: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on global powers for united action

Islamabad

First Hajj flight from Islamabad Tonight

Lahore

Energy crisis deepens as shortfall reaches 7,300MW

1 of 8,316

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More