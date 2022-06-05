PML-N to continue its journey to serve masses: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT – Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would continue its journey to serve the masses.

He stated this while address­ing the participants after lay­ing the foundation stone of Waste Water Treatment Plant under Punjab Intermediate Cit­ies Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP). The Fed­eral Minister said, “This is our duty to carry on development work,” adding that all possible resources were being utilized for the solution of problems of the people.

He said, “Nespak is an expe­rienced company which will bring the PICIIP project to a suc­cessful conclusion.”

Khawaja Asif said the gov­ernment was well aware of the problems being faced by the people due to inflation. He said, “We are confident that the cur­rent government will be able to come out of this crisis.” He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did nothing for the masses. He said, “Dur­ing the last four years of PTI government, the development work started in our era was stopped deliberately.”

Khawaja Asif alleged that PTI leaders committed corruption during last four years and made money through corruption in every matter including medi­cine, food, wheat and sugar.

He said, “Imran Khan attacks our nuclear programme, state institutions and the integrity of Pakistan.” It was a plan to de­stroy Pakistan economically and create such economic problems that Pakistan would be decades behind, he added. He said that in the past 70 years, no political party or ruler had violated the sanctity of institutions.

The Federal Minister said that Imran Khan was still us­ing the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) govern­ment, adding that he (Imran Khan) was using KPK govern­ment helicopter, security and food for himself.

DC REVIEWS PRICES IN MEETING WITH MAGISTRATES

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas chaired a meeting of Price Control Magistrates here on Sat­urday, and reviewed prices of daily-use commodities. All price control magistrates and assis­tant commissioners of all four tehsils of the district attended the meeting. The performance of each magistrate for the month of May was evaluated. The meet­ing issued directions to shop­keepers not to sell food items at higher than the approved rates. The deputy commissioner took the following decisions.