Police recover Dua Zehra, arrest husband and facilitator

Karachi Police in a major operation along with Punjab Police have recovered Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar.

As per details, Dua Zehra was rescued while her husband Zaheer and the facilitator who provided them accomodation were arrested.

According to police officials, Dua Zehra and Zaheer are in the custody of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) who are being shifted from Bahawalnagar to Karachi, while the facilitator is being shifted to Lahore by Punjab police for interrogation.

Raids were carried out all over Pakistan for the recovery of the girl while acting IG Sindh was removed from his post for failing to recover the girl.

Dua Zehra will be presented before High Court on Friday.