News Desk

Police recover Dua Zehra, arrest husband and facilitator

Karachi Police in a major operation along with Punjab Police have recovered Dua Zehra from Bahawalnagar.

As per details, Dua Zehra was rescued while her husband Zaheer and the facilitator who provided them accomodation were arrested.

According to police officials, Dua Zehra and Zaheer are in the custody of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) who are being shifted from Bahawalnagar to Karachi, while the facilitator is being shifted to Lahore by Punjab police for interrogation.

Raids were carried out all over Pakistan for the recovery of the girl while acting IG Sindh was removed from his post for failing to recover the girl.

Dua Zehra will be presented before High Court on Friday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pak-Iran railway service restored after 22-hour suspension

Islamabad

Imran Khan returns to Islamabad, chairs PTI core committee meeting

Islamabad

Environment Day: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on global powers for united action

Islamabad

First Hajj flight from Islamabad Tonight

Lahore

Energy crisis deepens as shortfall reaches 7,300MW

Islamabad

Imran’s own security to arrest him when bail expires: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

We need grand dialogue to resolve country’s issues: PM

Islamabad

Federal cabinet approves $2.4bn dollar loan from China

National

Earthquake shakes Swat, surrounding areas

Business

PMIC, GrowTech Services partner to enhance crop yields

1 of 8,373

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More