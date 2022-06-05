PTI meeting: Fayaz Chohan irks for being stopped at gate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan on Sunday irked when he reached to attend PTI’s core committee meeting but stopped at gate of the Bani Gala.

While complaining, PTI leader said that “it is too late, I have reached here and I am not allowed to go inside and I have been calling for a long time but no one is responding.”

Later, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill convinced Fayaz Chohan over the incident and took him inside the Bani Gala.