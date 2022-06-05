PTI ready to counter Imran Khan’s possible arrest: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AML) leader and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that they have decided on a plan even in case of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s possible arrest. PTI will not accept the incumbent government and elections are the only solution.

Talking to media, the former interior minister announced that they will not appear before the Speaker for the approval of resignations. He said it has been decided not to appear before the Speaker. PTI does not accept the government and the NA Speaker, there will be no talks on any matter other than the election date, he added.

He said if Imran Khan gets arrested then something else will happen in the country.

Sheikh Rashid stated that another storm of inflation will hit the country till the date 15. He also mentioned that they are thinking of the date for the Long March.

Further criticizing the government over the issue of load shedding he added I wish there was load shedding in the Prime Minister’s House and also in the houses of ministers.