Staff Reporter

QESCO to shut  grid station on June 5

QUETTA – Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Saturday announced  to close its VIP Stadium of City Grid Station from 12am to 3pm on Sunday for repairing work.  Meanwhile, the power loadshedding would be carried out at  Sheikh Manda Grid Station’s Airport Road, Adyan, Darium, Estern Bypass, Jabal Noor, City Grid Station’s Alam Khan, Malik Nawan Killi, Old Samungli and PAF City Feeders from 11 am to 2 pm while Marriabad Grid Station’s Marreeabad, Saeed Abad, Kasi one, Kasi two feeders from 12 am to 3 pm will be faced load shedding schedule on June 6 for repairing work of electricity.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

Health Secretary sacks 12 absent employees of BMC

Gwader

MS SPHQ bans entry of pharmaceutical’s representatives

Gwader

Conduct of World 18th Electrophysiology Conference lauded

Gwader

BA adopts resolution regarding provision of budget to PTV Quetta

Gwader

Gunmen kill man

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Headlines

Govt scrambles to cover power shortfall amid growing uproar

National

Pakistan, US can work together to address challenges: US envoy

National

President declines to approve NAB, election bills

National

Rulers unable to run govt affairs, claims Imran

1 of 1,108

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More