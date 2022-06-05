UNDP appoints Fawad Khan as ‘National Goodwill Ambassador’

Pakistan’s seasoned artist Fawad Khan has now another feather in his cap. He has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The news was disclosed by Fawad himself when he took to Instagram to share a few photos from his appointment ceremony taking place in Islamabad.

The United Nations Development Programme’s goodwill ambassadors are persuasive individuals who serve as spokespersons for the UN Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNDP Pakistan president, Knut Ostby, as well as other officials and UNDP’s young beneficiaries working as green social entrepreneurs, were present at the launching ceremony. Fawad Khan and Mr. Ostby signed a formal document, which was followed by the screening of ‘Don’t Choose Extinction,’ an environmental activity support film.

“Honoured and excited to start my journey as UNDP Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador! I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the agenda 2030,” Fawad said

Fawad recently wrapped up his shoot for a web-series along-with Sanam Saeed, with whom this is going to be his second project after their blockbuster serial ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ together.