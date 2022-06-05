News Desk

We need grand dialogue to resolve country’s issues: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the 600-bed Indus Hospital in Lahore.

Prime Minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said that Pakistan direly needs a grand dialogue to resolve issues that are being faced by the country.

We have to kill our ego and stubbornness for Pakistan to progress, the premier stressed.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

The Indus Hospital Jubilee Town comprising of 600 beds will provide free of cost world class medical treatment.

