7 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Jani Khel, Bannu district and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district, on reported presence of terrorists on Sunday, said a statement issued by the ISPR directorate. During the intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists got killed; five terrorists in Jani Khel and 2 terrorists got killed in the North Waziristan district, the ISPR said adding weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces of Pakistan. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.