Armed forces strongly condemn BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

The Pakistan Armed Forces on Monday strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks by BJP leaders.

Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a tweet, said that the outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India.

Earlier, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed the Government of Pakistan’s categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Indian diplomat was told that these remarks were totally unacceptable and had not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world, thr Foreign Office said

The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred against the Muslims in India. Muslims are being systematically stigmatized, marginalized and subjected to a well- orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India,” the FO said in a statement.

The FO said growing mainstreaming of the reprehensible anti-Muslim sentiment and the increasing attempts at depriving the Muslims of their centuries-old places of worship citing frivolous historical claims, are nothing but the obvious outcomes of the deep-seated Islamophobia in the Indian society.

“Pakistan strongly urges the BJP leadership and the government of India to unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the BJP officials and ensure that they are held accountable through decisive and demonstrable action against them for attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” it said.