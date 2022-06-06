Awaiting a fruitful response

The Bigoted Indian court has awarded a life sentence to the Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik, under false and fake terrorism cases on May 25, 2022. On the other hand, the Indian occupational forces martyred three more people during a violent encounter as part of the search operation in Juma Gund Village located in Kupwara District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These incidents are the worst example of oppression and gross violation of human rights in modern human history.

Notably, Syed Ali Shah Gillani, Ashraf Sehrai, Dr. Qasim Faktoo, Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik and many others are the iconic leaders of the ongoing Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination. They have fought and sacrificed everything for freedom in such a way that whenever history is going to be written, their names will always stand out in golden words. Moreover, their struggles in the face of Indian tyranny and barbarism will continue to shake the conscience of the civilised world in every day and age.

In addition, it is well-known to everyone that India has been depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination for decades and inflicting cruel and unwarranted punishments on the oppressed people of IIOJK.

Ironically, despite knowing that India has been committing the worst violations of basic human rights and illegitimately occupied the valley, world powers never knowingly condemned nor did they take strict action against Indian acts of state terrorism. The latest example of this cruelty and barbarism is the life sentence given to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik. While, the recent decision of the Indian court is a violation of justice and law, it is also a failed attempt to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council and the world powers should notice that India wants to send a clear message through Yasin Malik’s verdict. The message is that it will not forego its illegal occupation of Kashmir under any circumstances nor will it give importance to the UN resolutions regarding this matter. So, this attitude is enough to clarify that India is undermining the UNSC resolutions and trampling upon basic human rights.

Moreover, the conviction of Yasin Malik, and the fabricated charges, is a big question mark on India’s justice system. Yasin Malik’s dialogue with the judge on the occasion of his sentencing will live on in history and it will continue to shake the conscience of the hypocrite world powers and so-called champions of human rights. Yasin Malik’s every word has exposed India’s justice system, prejudice and dual standard of the world powers.

In the above context, Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian courts’ verdict. The ISPR in a Tweet said, “Such oppressive tactics cannot dampen the spirit of the people of Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation. We stand with them in quest for self-determination as per UNSCRs.” On the other hand, the Prime Minster of Pakistan said “life imprisonment for brave Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik will provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.”

At present, the world powers should put pressure on India, and retain it unless it does not abide by international agreements and withdraws its fabricated claims against the Hurriyat leadership and grants them fundamental rights. In the meantime, this is an opportunity for all international and human rights organisations, the OIC and the United Nations to play their part in saving the lives of the Kashmiri leaders who have been implicated by the fascist Modi regime in fabricated and politically motivated cases.

In conclusion, if world powers and international organisations keep their silence on this situation and turn a blind eye to this atrocity, then the whole world will have to suffer the consequences because these flames will not be limited to India but will engulf the whole world.