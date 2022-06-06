Staff Reporter

Balochistan handicrafts need government’s attention

QUETTA – The handicrafts of Balochistan which had huge potential to provide employment opportunities to the locals, needed government attention to get market approach. The local handicrafts have been made in a huge quantity across the province, which were popular across the country could be revealed a best source of income of the local women, an official of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He said the government should play its due role in promoting handicrafts being made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them. He further said the government should also work for skill enhancement and capacity building of handicrafts makers, besides evolving a value addition mechanism for them. He also suggested that the authorities should establish handicrafts stalls to generate revenue and create employment opportunities as it would acquaint the people of different regions with diverse culture and traditions of Balochistan. Besides developing road infrastructure and providing basic necessities of life in those areas, human development should be given top priority by the government for better production of handicrafts, he added.

“The government should offer domestic skills evaluation and opportunities to locals and assist the local community of the respective areas in trade and handicraft sectors,” he said.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

Lahore

ATC court convicts Sajid Majeed

Lahore

NAB distributes Rs237m cheques among 1,548 affectees

Lahore

PML-Q urges Arab countries to boycott Indian products

National

Farah slams BJP leaders over blasphemous statements against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

1 of 1,134

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More