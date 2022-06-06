Bilawal condemns derogatory remarks by BJP leaders about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Foreign Minister and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemn the derogatory remarks by BJP officials about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message on Twitter, FM Bilawal said: “We strongly condemn the completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH.”

He said that these remarks are totally unacceptable and hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. He also said that it is time for international community to stop the Hindutva inspired Islamophobia in India.